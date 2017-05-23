Manchester Victims On Donnie Wahlberg’s Mind Ahead Of NKOTB Show In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Tragedy struck a departing crowd at the Manchester Arena in Northern England Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert.

A suicide bomber took the lives of at least 22 people and injured 59 others, some of them children.

Tuesday night in Dallas, a New Kids On The Block show is set to take place at the American Airlines Center.

One of the members of the pop band, Donnie Wahlberg, took to Facebook Tuesday morning to express his feelings on the show tonight and the attack in Manchester.

“Heading back on tour today. Obviously, after the tragic events in (hashtag) Manchester, it’s with a heavy heart and lots on my mind. I found myself searching for the right words to say to the thousands planning on attending our concert in Dallas tonight – who suddenly have to consider things of far greater concern than the inconveniences of parking their cars.”

Wahlberg then touched on a moment he shared with a young girl at a show in New Orleans a few nights ago. Wahlberg goes on to say that he danced with the young fan and described it as what music and concerts are all about.

“This moment/dance that I shared with her, and the thousands who witnessed it, was a moment of joy, energy, love, hope and freedom. That’s what music is. It’s what concerts are – a great expression of (hashtag) hope and (hashtag) freedom. Which is exactly why those with no #hope in their hearts, would choose to target them.”

“It is also exactly why we must carry on, and continue our ritual of gathering to celebrate our lives, loves, dreams, hopes and freedom. Those hopeless souls, who wish to spread misery and hatred by carrying out acts of terror, can only win by turning us into the same lost and hopeless souls that they are. They only win by killing our hope, and taking away our freedom, Whalberg said.

“Tonight, I will dance. I will dance, sing and celebrate. It will be with a heavy heart, and with thoughts of the victims and families in (hashtag) Manchester on my mind, but I will not be deterred. I hope that you won’t be deterred either. I hope that young people everywhere, much like the young lady in this picture and the millions of (hashtag) Arianators around the world, will continue to celebrate their freedom – and continue to find hope through music. We need (hashtag) hope now more than ever, and our (hashtag) freedom can only be sustained by honoring it – every day of our lives.”

Management of the American Airlines Center confirmed that they are reviewing their security plans for Tuesday night’s show.