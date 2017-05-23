POSSIBLE RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

For $1, You Can Add More Muscle To Dodge’s Newest Muscle Car

May 23, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: car, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Fiat Chrysler, gas-guzzler, horsepower, Muscle Car, powertrain

DETROIT (AP) — If you want a car with 840 horsepower that can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, it’ll cost you $84,995. Plus another dollar. That’s the starting price for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which Fiat Chrysler says is the most powerful production car ever.

The Demon comes standard with a mere 808 horsepower. But for $1, you get a crate of parts that set it up for the drag strip. This includes a high-performance powertrain control computer with a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower.

The Demon is a one-seater. But another dollar gets you a front passenger seat, and the rear seat costs another buck.

The Demon’s price includes a $1,700 federal gas-guzzler tax but does not include shipping.

The car will reach showrooms this fall.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

