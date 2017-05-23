Grapevine Police Warn Residents Of Telephone Scam

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW) – If you get a telephone call from someone claiming to be a Grapevine police officer asking for a donation, you’re being scammed.

Over the last week, someone claiming to be an officer with the Grapevine Police Department has been calling people asking for donations to charity.

Department spokeswoman Amanda McNew says people are reporting the solicitor does not mention a specific charity.

“As far as we know, they’re just saying that they’re collecting money for a police charity” says McNew.

McNew says some people have notified the department of what’s been going on. “We’re grateful that those people are doing so because otherwise they would just be paying scammers and opening themselves up to fraud and identity theft.”

McNew says the department will never request donations or personal information over the phone.

Those who have unfortunately fallen for the scam should call police, make a report, and close any bank account that could become compromised as a result.