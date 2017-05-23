POSSIBLE RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

High Winds Toss Planes, Equipment At Denton Airport

UPDATED | May 23, 2017 10:21 AM May 23, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Airplanes, Airport, Denton Enterprise Airport, Denton Municipal Airport, Planes, Storm damage

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds that came with overnight storms across North Texas caused significant damage at the airport in Denton.

Mark Nelson, the director of transportation and aviation for the City, said Denton Enterprise Airport has been closed so damage can be assessed and repairs can be made.

In all, at least 15 airplanes were damaged. Half a dozen buildings, including an airplane hanger that had the doors blown in, were also seriously damaged.

denton airport damage 3 High Winds Toss Planes, Equipment At Denton Airport

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Initially, there were reports of winds in the area exceeding 100 mph, but officials at the national Weather Service later said a wind sensor failed as the storms pushed through. After assessing damage at and around the airport they found that the damage was not consistent with winds that high.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison said winds in the area, at the time of the storm, were closer to 60 miles per hour.

No one at the airport was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch