High Winds Toss Planes, Equipment At Denton Airport

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds that came with overnight storms across North Texas caused significant damage at the airport in Denton.
Mark Nelson, the director of transportation and aviation for the City, said Denton Enterprise Airport has been closed so damage can be assessed and repairs can be made.
In all, at least 15 airplanes were damaged. Half a dozen buildings, including an airplane hanger that had the doors blown in, were also seriously damaged.
Initially, there were reports of winds in the area exceeding 100 mph, but officials at the national Weather Service later said a wind sensor failed as the storms pushed through. After assessing damage at and around the airport they found that the damage was not consistent with winds that high.
CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Jamison said winds in the area, at the time of the storm, were closer to 60 miles per hour.
No one at the airport was hurt.