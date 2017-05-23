Local Concert Venues Review Security After Manchester Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Concert venues in North Texas are reviewing security measures a day after 22 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

The bombing happened outside the Ariana Grande concert Monday.

“Honestly the first thing I thought of was my venue,” said James Gee at the Granada Theater. “What do we need to do? Do we need to take any steps?”

Gee said the explosion that happened nearly 5,000 miles away broke his heart.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Gee. “People come to venues to escape their daily life.”

Having 10 exits in the intimate venue helps if where were ever an emergency, said Gee. He also places security guards within the crowd, at every door and outside.

“Anywhere you have a large gathering of people, there could be some psychopath looking to take advantage of that,” said Gee.

What makes the Manchester attack different is that it happened outside the venue.

“Most people think that we focus on going in, get everybody safe and then it’s over. But it’s not,” said Joe Harn, a security consultant and former Garland police officer.

Harn know from first-hand experience. He was wearing a badge during the first and only ISIS claimed attack on U.S. soil.

Like in Manchester, the terrorists who attacked in Garland during a Prophet Muhammad contest waited until the event was over and as people were about to leave.

“When everyone is home safe, that’s when the security ends,” said Harn.

Harn feels it does not have to be a big event or venue. The terrorist attack in Garland had 200 people inside when shots rang out, said Harn. He feels it can happen anywhere.

Gee understand the reality of the situation but hopes it does not cripple his customer’s sense of security.

“Don’t be afraid. Come out,” said Gee. “The moment we quit doing that, we quit living our lives, is the moment they win.”