Mobile Library Rolls Out In Dallas

May 23, 2017 8:43 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: book bike, Dallas Public Library, Mark Draz, mobile library

DALLAS (CBS11) – With a friendly wave and a bicycle, it doesn’t take long for librarian Mark Draz to get to work.

“It just makes the library more accessible to people,” said Draz.

He showed CBS11 the Dallas Public Library’s Book Bike.

It’s stationed at the downtown library, and takes minutes to hitch up.

“It’s actually surprisingly easy to pedal, especially once you get started. However, you want to be careful going down or uphill,” said Draz.

The Book Bike has traveled to senior centers, festivals and neighborhoods.

Dee De Arevalo said, “I think it’s a great idea. I know sometimes, parents have a hard time taking the kids to a library and this is definitely going to help them out.”

“A lot of the librarians are very passionate about getting out into the community, talking to people, and letting people know about what the library has to offer,” said Draz.

A local bike company built the Book Bike. It can hold around 100 books that get swapped out, depending where it goes.

“Sometimes we have books that’ve been donated to us that we have lots of copies of, and we an just give them out to people,” said Draz.

