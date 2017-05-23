NFL Cuts OT From 15 Minutes To 10, Citing Player Safety

May 23, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: NFL, NFL Overtime Rules, Overtime, Roger Goodell

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (AP) – NFL owners cut the overtime period from 15 minutes to 10 minutes to address coaches’ concerns too many players were exhausted and risking injuries at the end of the extra period.

The change covers preseason and regular-season contests. Playoff games will also use 10-minute time blocks in overtime, but won’t end in ties.

Research suggests the number of games that will go into overtime and end up tied will climb slightly. Over the last five years, with the 15-minute period in use, the league has averaged about one tie game each season. Projections show that could climb to three.

“We don’t think it will lead to more ties,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said, joining a number of coaches who said they expect a more aggressive strategy during the shorter extra period.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch