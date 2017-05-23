Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself, Touched Woman’s Back Side

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cedar Hill Police Department wants the public’s help identifying a man who exposed his genitals and touched a female employee at a beauty supply business on her back side.
On May 16, 2017, the suspect (pictured above) positioned himself inside the store and started watching a female employee who was placing merchandise on the shelves.
While the she had her back turned and was bending over to pick up additional merchandise, he walked up behind her with his genitals exposed and touched her on her back side in a “clearly intentional manner,” according to police.
When her co-worker saw his behavior, they yelled at him and he quickly left the store.
Anyone with information that could help identify the man should call the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972.291.5181.