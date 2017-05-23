Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself, Touched Woman’s Back Side

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
POSSIBLE RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself, Touched Woman’s Back Side

May 23, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Beauty Supply, Cedar Hill Police Department, Freak, Indecent Exposure, suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cedar Hill Police Department wants the public’s help identifying a man who exposed his genitals and touched a female employee at a beauty supply business on her back side.

suspect side by side image Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself, Touched Womans Back Side

Do you recognize this man? The Cedar Hill Police Department is looking for him. (photo credit: Cedar Hill Police Dept.)

 

On May 16, 2017, the suspect (pictured above) positioned himself inside the store and started watching a female employee who was placing merchandise on the shelves.

While the she had her back turned and was bending over to pick up additional merchandise, he walked up behind her with his genitals exposed and touched her on her back side in a “clearly intentional manner,” according to police.

When her co-worker saw his behavior, they yelled at him and he quickly left the store.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man should call the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972.291.5181.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch