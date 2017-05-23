CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Hitting Streaks, Cashner vs Porcello & More

May 23, 2017 3:13 PM By Jared Sandler
Andrew Cashner, Boston Red Sox, Joey Gallo, Jonathan Lucroy, Nomar Mazara, Rick Porcello, Texas Rangers

Jonathan Lucroy has a 9-game hitting streak (career-high: 11, 2x) and a 5-game RBI streak (career-high: 5, 3x including current streak).

Nomar Mazara has a career-high-tying 10-game hitting streak, during which he is hitting .368 (14-38) w/ 9 XBH, 10 RBI, 5 BB, 6 K.

Mike Napoli:

April: .146/.224/.281/.505; 3 HR, 9 RBI, 6 BB (24G)

May: .246/.311/.600/.911; 7 HR, 14 RBI, 7 BB (18G)

Joey Gallo is 3-for-his-last-29 (.103) with 7 walks and 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games. Gallo currently has a .184 BA with a .807 OPS. No one with 300+ AB in a season has ever finished the year with a sub-.200 BA with a .800+ OPS.

Cashner has not allowed a single line drive vs. his changeup this year (0/25). He’s thrown that pitch around 17% of the time this year.

Cashner’s only getting swings-and-misses 11.6% of the time w/ 2 strikes this season, 166th/170. League average: 20.6%. Has 19K/40.1 IP

Opponents are 2-for-27 w/ RISP vs. Cashner this year. That .074 BA is second best among 135 SPs. Darvish’s .065 is first.

Porcello has had a really interesting 2017 in comparison to his Cy Young-winning 2016. His swings-and-misses are up by 5.4% and he’s striking out 1.8 more batters/9 innings than last year. Yet, he’s allowing 2.94 more hits/9 innings this year than last. Seems like you can get him on the first pitch. He’s surrendered an MLB-high 42.4% line drive rate on the first pitch this year, which has resulted in a .485 BA and 1.394 OPS against (both in top-10 against w/ 20 AB min.). The 33 first-pitch balls-in-play vs. Porcello ranks 3rd highest in AL.

Porcello has 6+ K in a career-high five straight starts. Sale’s 11 straight such games is the longest active streak in MLB.

Watch out for Hanley Ramirez on the first pitch. Since the 2016 All-Star Break, he’s slugging 1.452 on the first pitch, best among 183 full-time hitters.

The Red Sox A.L. offensive ranks

BA: 2nd (.267)

OBP: 2nd (.337)

SLG: 9th (.408)

OPS: 6th (.745)

