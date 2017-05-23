President Trump Calls British PM May To Offer Condolences For Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken to Britain’s head of government about the latest terrorist attack.
Spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted Tuesday, “(at)POTUS has spoken with U.K. Prime Minister (at)theresa–may to offer condolences and support on behalf of the US.”
More than 20 people were killed at a concert in Manchester, England late Monday, in an apparent suicide attack.
Trump heads to Europe from Israel on Tuesday after spending four days in the Middle East.
Earlier, the president delivered a joint statement with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he said, “The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever.”
