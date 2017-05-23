‘Wake Up America’: TX Sheriff Rants On Terror After UK Attack

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

In the wake of the attack at England’s Manchester Arena, strong reactions from one local leader have surfaced.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree took to Facebook to express his thoughts on the deadly terrorist attack that killed at least 22 people and injured 59 Monday night.

Sheriff Murphree’s statement reads in part, “This is what happens when you disarm your citizens. When you open your borders without the proper vetting”. Murphree also urges America to “wake up.”

Murphree writes on Faecbook, “Pay attention to what you see in Manchester England tonight. Pay attention to what is happening in Europe. This is what happens when you disarm your citizens. When you open your borders without the proper vetting. When you allow political correctness to dictate how you respond to an enemy that wants to kill you.”

The Sheriff adds, “When you allow these radicals to travel to Afghanistan and Iran and simply let them back in. When you give up your city’s and your neighborhoods to a religious ideology that says you must convert or die. A ideology that treats women as property, kills gays and women and Christians [sic] with complete impunity.”

Turning his frustration at the American politicians, Murphree writes, ” The left tells us we must submit and accept these radical beliefs and bend over backwards to make sure we don’t hurt anybody’s feelings. The left wants to cater to the very group that would kill every group they claim to support. Folks this is an enemy hell bent on killing you. Committed to forcing you to convert or die. This enemy will strap bombs to their own body and blow themselves up killing children.”

He adds, “I’m sick of it. You better wake up America. While you are distracted by the media and the crying of the left, Islamic Jihadist are among us and want to kill you. What will it take? This happening at a concert in Dallas or a school in Denton County? If we don’t do something quick this country will die of political correctness and the fear that someone’s feelings may be hurt. It may very well be to late for Europe.”