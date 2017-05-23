Texas Moves To Soften Voter ID Law After Judge Finds Bias

May 23, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: election, Texas, Texas Legislature, Voter ID law

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

131929661 Texas Moves To Soften Voter ID Law After Judge Finds Bias

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are moving to weaken a voter ID law and send it to Gov. Greg Abbott after a judge twice ruled that the original version deliberately tried to suppress minority voters.

The changes heading toward approval Tuesday by the GOP-controlled House wouldn’t expand the list of IDs that Texas has required since 2011.

Gun licenses remain acceptable, but not college IDs.

The new law would let people without an ID cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.

In April, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos reaffirmed that the original law intentionally discriminated. Democrats now want her to force Texas to get permission before changing election laws.

It would make Texas the first state under federal oversight since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 gutted the Voting Rights Act.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch