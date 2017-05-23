Tony Romo To Make CBS Debut At Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (105.3 The Fan) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his CBS broadcasting debut this weekend at the PGA Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth.

CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow broke the news that Romo would spend time at the 18th hole during this weekend’s coverage while speaking at a black-tie event at the Colonial Country Club where the tournament is being held.

“I will give you a little note,” Barrow told the audience while talking about Romo. “This weekend for the first time ever he will be in the announce booth at 18 for a few moments. And it will be the first time that he will have the CBS Sports blazer on and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports, right here at Colonial.”

Romo should call his first Dallas Cowboys game in November in the former quarterback’s first season as lead NFL analyst on CBS. It’s just a question of which game.

The first CBS game for the Cowboys will be at home against Kansas City on November 5, followed 2 1/2 weeks later by their Thanksgiving game against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Romo doesn’t call the game against the Chiefs, he will be in the booth at his old home stadium when the Cowboys face the Chargers on November 23.

Romo was overjoyed when talking about the broadcast opportunity when he talked with the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3. “I’m very excited. I’m very happy and I’m really lucky,” he said. “It’s a unique situation I get to go into and it’s a privilege to be able to talk about the game. Not everyone gets that opportunity … and I don’t take that for granted.”