13 Years For Garland Man Convicted On Child Porn Charges

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After pleading guilty last year to one count of transporting and shipping child pornography, Garland resident Mark Isaac Yetter has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.
Prosecutors say Yetter admitted to having looked at child pornography for more than a year. He said he preferred porn with young girls in it and would search the internet using search terms like “teens” and “young girls.”
Yetter said he would save pictures on his phone and when arrested had more than 1,200 images and 115 porn videos on his phone and in his Dropbox account. Some of the files contained images of infants and toddlers.
Yetter had been in custody since his arrest in 2016.