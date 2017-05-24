Cowboys RB Elliott Involved In Crash, Works From Sidelines At OTA

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in a car wreck on Sunday.

Several reports say Elliott was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in an accident this past weekend, but apparently he suffered no serious injuries other than hitting his head.

After missing practice on Tuesday, Elliott was at the scheduled OTA practice on Wednesday at The Star in Frisco and dressed.

But even though Elliott may not be participating in full practice due to precautions (similar to concussion protocol) from the Cowboys medical staff, The Fan believes he will be working on the sidelines.

