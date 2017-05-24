Hospital Staff Surprise Couple On 65th Anniversary

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Hospital staff and nurses at Methodist Mansfield surprised Eddie and Marlene Vanlandingham in Marlene’s hospital room as the couple celebrated 65 years of marriage.
The hospital said staff showered the couple with a big bouquet of flowers, bunches of balloons, cards and a cake baked by the hospital’s chef.
The couple said they met in high school and have known each other all their lives.
Eddie says his secret to a long happy marriage, “I always keep Marlene happy.”
The couple lives in Mansfield.