Jury Deliberates Fate Of FWPD Officer In Wrongful Shooting Case

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police officer’s fate rests with a jury today, this after he responded to a call and shot a man who was holding a barbecue fork.

The victim in the case survived, but the officer who shot him could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.

Officer Courtney Johnson is accused of shooting Craigory Adams in the arm.

When the incident happened two years ago, Johnson was responding to a call about a prowler who was armed with a knife. It turns out Adams, who is mentally challenged, was actually holding a barbecue fork.

During the trail Officer Johnson testified that Adams wasn’t obeying his commands when confronted, so he grabbed his shotgun from the car, taking the safety off. The defense claims that as Johnson pumped the shotgun with his left hand to get Adams’ attention, an involuntary reflex in his right hand caused him to pull the trigger.

Johnson’s attorney, Jim Lane, told the jury, “You have to look at it from his standpoint, not from your standpoint, not from Mr. Mitchell’s standpoint but from his standpoint… a person in his situation, an officer on the ground in a very difficult situation.”

Prosecutors said the supposed unintentional discharge should never have happened. “Whether you were holding a handgun, a shotgun or a sandwich it’s possible and they were taught on that. He was taught about that. Which is why it’s so important to keep your safety engaged until you made a conscious decision to fire,” said Tarrant County prosecutor Tamla Ray.

Johnson is charged with Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant, a first-degree felony, and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The jury is expected to begin their second day of deliberations at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center around 8:45 a.m.