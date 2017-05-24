Missouri Beats Texas A&M 12-7 In SEC Tournament

May 24, 2017 6:28 AM
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Robbie Glendinning hit a grand slam and Andy Toelken pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Tuesday as Missouri eliminated Texas A&M 12-7 in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Tenth-seeded Missouri (36-21) earned its seventh straight victory and advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Missouri faces No. 2 seed LSU (39-17) on Wednesday.

Texas A&M, seeded seventh, led 6-4 before Glendinning’s fourth-inning grand slam off Kaylor Chafin put Missouri ahead for good. Glendinning finished with five RBIs.

Missouri’s Matt Berler and Chris Cornelius also homered.

Toelken shut down the Aggies after replacing starter Tanner Houck, who yielded seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Toelken struck out five and allowed three hits.

Cam Blake knocked home three runs and Austin Homan drove in two runs for Texas A&M (36-21).

Rain delayed the game for about 1 hour, 45 minutes, in the sixth inning.

