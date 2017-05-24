NFL Pro Bowl Returning To Orlando In 2018

May 24, 2017 10:50 AM
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.

Orlando will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Last season, the NFL played its all-star game in Orlando for the first time in front of a near-sellout crowd at Camping World Stadium.

The NFL has a two-year deal with an option for a third year to play the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The 2018 game will feature the AFC vs. NFC format, which returned last season.

