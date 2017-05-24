CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Police To Answer For Not Responding To Dangerous Driving Incident

May 24, 2017 9:21 AM By Austin York
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Police Department, Reckless Driving, Street Racing, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police will answer questions today about a Facebook video that shows several cars doing donuts in a South Dallas intersection, without any police response for nearly half an hour.

A video surfaced recently showing several cars ‘spinning out’ at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Dallas, it was all caught on a nearly 30 minute long Facebook video.

Dallas police unions say the reason officials were so late to respond to reports of the reckless driving is because there are not enough officers on the street.

They also say reckless driving is considered street racing and a low priority call. But some on the city council want answers as to why Dallas police did not respond sooner, they say which is putting residents at risk.

