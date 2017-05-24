Police To Answer For Not Responding To Dangerous Driving Incident

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police will answer questions today about a Facebook video that shows several cars doing donuts in a South Dallas intersection, without any police response for nearly half an hour.
A video surfaced recently showing several cars ‘spinning out’ at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Dallas, it was all caught on a nearly 30 minute long Facebook video.
Dallas police unions say the reason officials were so late to respond to reports of the reckless driving is because there are not enough officers on the street.
They also say reckless driving is considered street racing and a low priority call. But some on the city council want answers as to why Dallas police did not respond sooner, they say which is putting residents at risk.