Voucher Standoff Could Doom Texas School Finance Fix

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Voucher Standoff Could Doom Texas School Finance Fix

UPDATED | May 24, 2017 3:35 PM May 24, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Education, School Finance, Texas Legislature, Texas Supreme Court, vouchers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House on Wednesday rejected the Senate’s effort to scale back an ambitious, $1.6 billion school funding plan and tack on a limited school voucher program.

The funding proposal provides a roadmap to begin fixing how the state pays for public schools, an issue that the House has tried to address for years. The Senate injected one of its priorities: vouchers offering state funding to children attending private and religious schools.

The standoff between the chambers — both controlled by Republicans — could mean lawmakers adjourn on Monday until 2019 without getting either.

“It’s made virtually impossible for us to come to some meaningful financial reform on school finance,” said state Rep. Dan Huberty, a Houston Republican who heads the House Education Committee.

Texas educates around 5.3 million public school students, more than any state except California. It relies on a “Robin Hood” funding scheme where school districts in wealthy areas share property tax revenue they collect with poorer counterparts. The Legislature frequently cuts classroom budgets so deeply that school districts sue.

But no school finance changes are legally required this session because Texas’ Supreme Court ruled last summer that the system was minimally constitutional, though flawed.

The House nonetheless passed a school finance package in April that would increase annual, per-student funding about $210 to $5,350, while raising state spending for school district transportation and educating dyslexic students. But the Senate, after 1 a.m. on Monday, rolled the plan back to about $500 million in total costs and offered some special education students taxpayer-subsidized vouchers worth about $8,300 per year to attend private or religious schools.

Alternating between angry and occasionally on the verge of tears when speaking about his dyslexic son, Huberty said on the House floor Wednesday that the Senate “stripped the bill of all the solid policy work.” He complained bitterly about the Legislature failing to do more, even though state spending now only accounts for just 37 percent of Texas public education funding — with most of the rest coming from local property taxes and federal sources.

The Senate’s voucher plan, sponsored by the head of that chamber’s Education Committee, Republican Sen. Larry Taylor of Friendswood, probably wouldn’t apply to more than 6,000 special education students. But opponents argue that once Texas agrees to start using public money to fund private schools, the program will expand exponentially, as have voucher plans in other states.

Taylor himself has repeatedly acknowledged that insisting on even a small voucher plan could kill the full school finance fix, but says it’s worth fighting for.

He’ll get his chance. After Huberty spoke, the House voted 134-15 to go to conference committee and try to reach a deal. But the chamber also voted overwhelmingly to instruct its negotiators to reject any form of vouchers, recalling its stance while devising the budget in April when the House voted 103-43 to declare that public funding should stay with public schools.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch