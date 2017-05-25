Appeals Court: Texas Must Reveal Execution Drug Supplier

May 25, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: appeals court, execution, Lethal Injection, lethal injection drugs, Texas
The Texas death chamber in Huntsville, Texas. (credit: Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court panel has upheld a lower court’s order that the state’s prison agency must identify its execution drug supplier.

The ruling Thursday from the 3rd Court of Appeals is in response to a lawsuit and has limited impact.

Lawyers seeking to block the executions of two prisoners in early 2014 filed the suit.

A state law that keeps the name of the drug provider confidential took effect Sept. 1, 2014.

One of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, Maurie Levin, says the ruling means the Texas Department of Criminal Justice must disclose who the supplier was at the time the suit was filed.

State lawyers argued such a disclosure could expose the supplier to physical harm.

Prison agency spokesman Jason Clark says the decision will be appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.

