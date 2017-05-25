Drowning Prevention Campaign Launched In Time For Memorial Day Weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With Memorial Day Weekend straight ahead, the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition and MedStar are trying to prevent drownings with a public campaign.
The agencies are reminding the community that “2 seconds is too long” not to be watching children in or near water.
Last year, MedStar responded to 28 drowning calls:
· 61 percent occurred at community and residential pools
· 29 percent of the victims were between 1 and 4 years old
The FWDPC has created this infographic to remind people what can happen in less than two minutes.
MedStar has co-branded one of its ambulances with the FWDPC logo to bring awareness to the coalition and its mission.