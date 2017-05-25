Judge Exonerated Of Bribery, Money Laundering Convictions

MCKINNEY (AP) — A former state district judge has been exonerated of her 2011 bribery and money laundering convictions.
A judge in McKinney on Wednesday declared Suzanne Wooten innocent after an appeals court found insufficient evidence to support the bribery and money laundering convictions of David and Stacy Stine Cary. They were accused of making payments totaling $150,000 to a consultant who later managed Wooten’s 2008 challenge to a longtime judge. There was no evidence that Wooten received any money from the Carys.
Spencer went on to plead guilty to three felony charges in 2013. Wooten, Spencer and the Carys were all sentenced to probation, but Wooten lost her law license.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office, which had prosecuted Wooten and the others, decided earlier this month that Wooten’s convictions should be vacated.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)