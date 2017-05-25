McKinney Named As One Of Fastest Growing Cities In Country

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney and Frisco are now two of the three fastest growing cities in America, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The fast growth comes just as both cities are seeing a changing of the guard with longtime mayors term-limited out.

McKinney’s downtown square still gives visitors a small-town feel, but as the population continues to explode, the man about to take over City Hall is preparing for big changes.

With two-thirds of the city still to be developed, it’s no wonder people are flocking to McKinney and its untapped potential. But as Mayor-elect George Fuller prepares to take office next month, one of his top priorities is shifting more of the tax burden away from homeowners.

“Plano has 35 percent of their tax base is commercial and business. Ours is 19. That’s not sustainable for most people,” Fuller said.

The city’s problem as Fuller sees it is overcoming what he considers an anti-business atmosphere.

“McKinney has developed a reputation that we’re hard to work in, and it’s definitely something that it’s just a widespread perception, and there’s a lot of truth to it,” Fuller said.

As the builder of McKinney’s Adriatica mixed-use development, Fuller says he’s seen first hand how government can discourage business.

“I literally have experienced situations where it’s taken five and six months to get a building permit,” Fuller said.

That’s why the incoming Mayor wants an overhaul of the city’s zoning and ordinances to streamline processes that will attract the right kind of economic activity. He says the key is public support, which can sometimes be hard to draw.

“Day to day life, a lot of people find it hard-pressed to complain about Collin County. Of course then they get their appraised tax values and look at their tax bill, and then they get engaged again,” Fuller said.