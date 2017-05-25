CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Mom Upset After Daughter Fails School’s ‘Fingertip Test’

May 25, 2017 7:34 AM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Alvarado, Alvarado Intermediate School, Dress Code, Fashion, Fingertip Test, Frankie Badoni, Students

ALVARADO (CBSDFW.COM) – Stand up straight and put your arms at your sides. Do your fingertips pass the hem of your shorts or skirt? If so, they’re too short! Schools relying on the ‘fingertip test’ would think so, anyway.

“I think the fingertip rule, if nothing else, is outdated,” said Frankie Badoni of Alvarado.

Badoni’s 10-year-old daughter, Loralie, was pulled out of class for failing the test. “My teacher just asked me out into the hall,” the young girl said. The romper, which she said that she had worn several times before, was suddenly too short.

“Her face was kind of flushed,” recalled Badoni, who found her daughter suffering from embarrassment in the main office.

“It was heartbreaking,” Badoni continued. “I held the tears back but, when I left, I was so upset.”

Badoni brought her daughter a dress that was just an inch longer, and it was deemed acceptable.

“It just seems like her learning was less important than what she had on,” Badoni said.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

To prove a point, Badoni took a picture of Loralie standing next to her aunt and grandmother. Each have different body types and different arm lengths. “My sister-in-law could have worn underwear to school,” Badoni joked.

Badoni said that her daughter’s long limbs and growth spurts have made it more difficult for her to meet the standard. “She’s tall. Maybe she grew, maybe it shrank a little,” she said of her daughter’s outfit. Either way, Badoni explained, she wishes that school districts would reconsider the rule.

