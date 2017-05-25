CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Napoli’s Powerful May, Martinez vs Pomeranz & More

May 25, 2017 2:30 PM By Jared Sandler
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Boston Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz, Jared Sandler, Mike Napoli, Nick Martinez, Texas Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

*The Rangers’ last 100 AB vs. LHP: .340/.385/.620 (1.005), 5 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 20 K, 7 BB

*MLB HR leaders in May:

1. Yonder Alonso, 9

T2. MIKE NAPOLI, 8

T2. Jose Abreu, 8

T2. Mike Trout, 8

T2. Jake Lamb, 8

T2. Justin Bour, 8

*Napoli’s 34th lifetime HR at Fenway Park matches Jacoby Ellsbury for the 2nd most of any player active in 2017 behind Dustin Pedroia (70).

gettyimages 685600742 Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Napolis Powerful May, Martinez vs Pomeranz & More

DETROIT, MI – MAY 19: Mike Napoli #5 of the Texas Rangers swings for a strike during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 19, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Rangers defeated the Tigers 5-3. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

*Napoli is sitting on 249 career HR. With one more, he’d become the 18th active player with 250+ HR.

*Delino DeShields has a 5-game hitting streak (7-for-16) and is hitting a season-best .295. His career-best hitting streak is 7 games, done twice in 2015.

*Ryan Rua’s last 5 games: .500 BA (7-for-14), 1.517 OPS, 3 2B, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K.

*Since the 2016 All-Star Break, batters have chased 51% of the time vs. Martinez w/ RISP, most in MLB. Yet, they whiff just 10.2% of the time, lowest w/ RISP in MLB.

*Here’s a kinda worthless Nick stat. He has struck out a batter to leadoff an inning since July 4, 2016 vs. the Red Sox when he struck out Sandy Leon. He’s faced 51 batters to lead off an inning during that stretch.

*Nick Martinez’s 7 walks issued through (6 starts/35.1 IP), rank 4th best in MLB (min. 6 starts).

*The Red Sox enter play tonight in a 4-way tie for the MLB lead seeing 3.99 pitches/plate appearance.

*Lefties are hitting .457 with a 1.176 OPS vs. Pomeranz this year. In his career, Pomeranz has allowed lefties to hit just .213 with a .593 OPS.

*Pomeranz, since 2016 ASB.

Changeup strike rate: just 41.2% (167/170 SP).

Changeup swing rate: just 23.5% (170/170 SP).

*Drew Pomeranz has thrown his curveball 42.8% of the time when behind in the count this year, 4th out of 79 qualified SPs.

*Pomeranz has struggled since coming to Boston. Last season, Pomeranz gave up just 67 hits in 102 innings with the Padres. Then, over 68.2 innings (33.1 innings fewer), he allowed 70 hits.

w/ @Padres

5.91 H/9

.184 ba/.555 ops

2.47 era

1.06 whip

w/ @RedSox

9.28 H/9

.264 BA/.802 OPS

4.73 ERA

1.41 WHIP

