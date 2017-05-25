Distributor Recalls Precooked Sausage That Might Contain Metal

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A food distributor has recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of precooked sausage products that might contain metal.
The recall was announced Wednesday by Armour Eckrich Meats in Junction City, Kansas.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall includes more than 8,000 cases of 16.6 ounce packages of “Eckrich Smok-y Cheddar Breakfast sausage, Naturally Hardwood Smoked.”
The labels have the case or UPC code and a “27815 17984” with a use-by date of August 17. The products also have the number “EST. 3JC” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The products were distributed in Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
The fully-cooked pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausage were produced and packaged from April 26 to April 28.
The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Armour Eckrich Meats at 877-933-4625.
No injuries from consuming the meat have been reported.
