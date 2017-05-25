Tasha’s KRLD To Do List May 25-29, 2017

Spend some time this Memorial Day Weekend (5/26-29) at the Perot Museum! Dream Big 3D, narrated by Jeff Bridges, makes its Dallas debut, plus science demos, bookworm readings, trivia games, and art activities throughout the three-day weekend. Dream Big 3D celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people – from the world’s tallest building to underwater robots and a solar car race across Australia.

Also check out the largest exhibition about the Maya to ever tour the country! Spanning 10,000 square feet, Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed is brimming with mystery, history and culture. If that’s not enough, from May 26-29, museum goers can enjoy daily “science on the spot” demos, bookworm readings, science trivia and other drop-in activities at select times throughout the Museum, plus kids 5 and under can enjoy art activities in the Moody Family Children’s Museum until 3 p.m.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day (May 29-Sept 4), veterans, active and retired U.S. military personnel and first responders will receive complimentary general admission plus $3 off general admission for members of their immediate families (up to six family members) through Labor Day

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum (5/26-29) to honor the armed forces, active duty members, veterans of the United States military and first responders enjoy free admission all four days, with a valid photo ID.

Don’t miss the final weekend of Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 2017 season this Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 28 & 29, 2017! Spend the Holiday weekend Stepping Back in Time for the Time of your Life with 24 stages of extraordinary non-stop entertainment including full combat jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, a Human Chess Match, fire whips, jugglers, high flying acrobats and sword fighting just to name a few. There are 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Plus, Children’s Knighting Ceremonies, a Grand Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and so much more.

On Saturday, May 28th, Whip Master and 22 time world record holder Adam Winrich (AKA Adam Crack) will attempt to break two world records during his 2:30 pm show on the Crown Stage. The attempts will be for the ‘Loudest Whip Crack’ and the ‘Most Bullwhip Cracks in one minute with a Single Whip’.

On Memorial Day Monday, May 29th, Scarborough will pay tribute to our Servicemen and women by inviting all current and retired Military Service members to march in Scarborough’s Grande Parade at 1pm. Each service member will receive a complimentary yellow sash so that everyone can recognize their service to our Country.

There will also be a special tribute ceremony for our fallen Servicemen and women immediately following the parade. As always, active duty Military members are offered an admission discount of $4 off adult admission when they show their military ID at the Festival ticket booth.

Join the Allen Community Band (ACB), VFW 2195 and Allen Public Library in paying tribute to America’s fallen soldiers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium, 300 N. Allen Dr. During this program, Iwo Jima survivor Clyde Jackson will share his memories as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. A member of “F” Company 2nd Battalion 28th Regiment in the 5th Marine Division, he was standing a few feet away from photographer Joe Rosenthal when he captured the iconic flag raising on Iwo Jima.

The Dallas Memorial March/Carry the Load is Sunday and Monday at Reverchon Park May 28/29. Carry The Load is a non-profit dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes — military, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders. Carry the Load started as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and has broadened to include more than just our military heroes and more than just the one holiday. Carry The Load works to bring all American’s together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day.

Check out Red White and Boots this Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Worth stockyards (5/27-28)This event at the south end of Stockyards Station on May 27-28 will have plenty of live music, food trucks, cold beer, and fun activities for the whole family!

Liberty fest Presents Stars and Strings at Farmers Branch Historical Park Saturday night (5/27) The sounds from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will be filling the Historical Park at this year’s annual Liberty Fest presents Stars & Strings Memorial Day event. The Park will open its gates at 6:30 pm with activities for the young and the young at heart including the all-time favorite low level fireworks show that helps cap off the event.

There is an Irving Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park Sunday (5/28)

There is a Grand Prairie Memorial Day Observance at Grand Prairie veterans memorial Monday may 29.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Memorial Day Concert and Fireworks Display are at Flagpole Hill Monday May 29.

Support local bands this weekend at the “Revive or Die Local Music Festival 2017” Saturday, 5/27 at the Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ft. Worth, 76116. Doors Open at 10 am. Lots of great bands including, FROM WITHIN, EVERYONE DIES IN UTAH, SAVE ME SAN DIEGO, FORGET CONFORMITY, and PROPELLER to name a few.

Mojo Frankenstein is playing Diamond Jim’s Saloon on Saturday night (5/27) along with Mettall Maffia, 3Eighty3, Awaken To Remember, and Sonor Lights. 305 N Great Southwest Pkwy, Arlington, Texas 76011

Red Leather is playing Gas Monkey Bar and Grill Friday night (May 26)

Operation Kindness…the original and largest no kill shelter in north Texas, is now offering Summer Furry Friend Fridays (5/26).The First Five Adopters on Fridays Receive $50 off Adoption Fee which covers all vaccinations, spay neuter and micro chipping. It happens every Friday now through July 28.Operation Kindness is located at 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006 Adoption fees are regularly $135 for cats/kittens and $185 for dogs/puppies.

Stay cool at Pirate Beach this weekend! Pirate Beach at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth has more than 30 interactive gadgets pumping and spraying thousands of gallons of water. Climb aboard a LEGO shipwrecked pirate vessel, while you navigate through water jets, shoot water cannons and splash down slides. 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, Texas 76051

Summerfest Friday Night Fireworks and All American Garage Party kicks off this Friday night (5/26) and runs through September 1.

The 48th Annual Special Olympics Texas Summer Games is at UTA Friday through Sunday (5/26-28) It will feature over 3,000 athletes from around the state of Texas. The games will include track & field, basketball, cycling, gymnastics, soccer, and tennis, as well as an opening ceremony and other special events.

U2 is playing AT&T Stadium Friday night May 26. They’ll play the Joshua Tree album in its entirety.

Clint Black is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (5/27)

Stone Sour, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, The Pretty Reckless, Skillet, and Fozzy are playing the Starplex Sunday night (5/28)

Zakk Sabbath is playing Gas Monkey Live Friday night. (May 26)

The Self Reliance Expo is this weekend at the Irving Convention center in Las Colinas. (5/26-27)

The Famous Monsters Convention and Silver Scream Fest is at the Sheraton Dallas hotel this weekend (5/26-28)

The National Polka Festival is this weekend in Downtown Ennis. (5/26-28)

There is a Fast Times at Ridgemont High Spicoli’s Birthday Kegger at the Texas Theater Saturday (5/27)