Texas Tech Downs Baylor, Stays Alive At Big 12 Tourney

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ryan Long was 3 for 3 with an RBI double to help top-seeded Texas Tech bounce back from an opening loss at the Big 12 Conference tournament with a 4-1 win over Baylor on Thursday.
Steven Gingery (9-1) earned the win for the Red Raiders (43-14), throwing six scoreless innings in the elimination game. The sophomore left-hander allowed seven hits and struck out six for Texas Tech, which advances to face the loser of West Virginia and Oklahoma State on Friday.
Orlando Garcia and Cody Farhat each added home runs for the Red Raiders, with Garcia’s a two-run shot giving Texas Tech a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Montana Parsons (5-3) took the loss for the fifth-seeded Bears (34-21), who were eliminated from the tournament with the loss. Parsons allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings of work.
