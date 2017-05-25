Texas, U.S. Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend

May 25, 2017 11:39 AM
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country increased this week going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide rose a penny to reach an average $2.19 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. face gasoline prices 3 cents higher than last week at an average $2.37 per gallon.

The association survey found Beaumont and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline in Texas at an average $2.13 per gallon. El Paso and Fort Worth have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.21 per gallon. Dallas is just a penny cheaper with an average gas price of $2.20.

Association analysts say the increase in gasoline prices is likely the result of rising demand and crude oil prices.

AAA Texas predicts more than 3.2 million Texans are planning a Memorial Day weekend trip, with some 2.8 million of those travelers driving to their destination.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

