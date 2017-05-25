Texas, U.S. Retail Gasoline Prices Up Before Holiday Weekend

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country increased this week going into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide rose a penny to reach an average $2.19 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. face gasoline prices 3 cents higher than last week at an average $2.37 per gallon.
The association survey found Beaumont and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline in Texas at an average $2.13 per gallon. El Paso and Fort Worth have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.21 per gallon. Dallas is just a penny cheaper with an average gas price of $2.20.
Association analysts say the increase in gasoline prices is likely the result of rising demand and crude oil prices.
AAA Texas predicts more than 3.2 million Texans are planning a Memorial Day weekend trip, with some 2.8 million of those travelers driving to their destination.
