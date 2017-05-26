Dallas Police Officer Showcases Photography Work At Exhibit

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Time is running out to see a special photography exhibit in Dallas.

The images are stunning, but perhaps making even more of an impact is the story behind the photos and the person who captured them.

Sharise Hadnot’s exhibit pays tribute to fallen officers and shows a more human side of the men and women in blue. “Most people see us just as officers,” said Hadnot. “We are fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers, and we have these normal lives, but they sometimes forget that. This exhibit is not just for the community. It also serves to remind officers that we are human.”

Hadnot has a special relationship with her subjects, because she’s one of them.

Hadnot has been in law enforcement for nearly 22 years and is currently a lieutenant with the Dallas Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit.

“I started this project five years ago at the height of all of the controversial police shootings across the country. Police relations were poor and this was a way I could reconnect to the community,” said Hadnot.

Her project took a turn on July 7, 2016 when five of her colleagues were shot and killed. “It took on a different life. I hope this exhibit will give the community a perspective of officers and open dialogue between police and the people they’ve sworn to protect” said Hadnot.

Her photos, titled “Beyond the Badge And Still Serving” are showing at the Janette Kennedy Gallery at Southside on Lamar (1409 S. Lamar St.) through Tuesday, May 30.

The exhibit opens at 7:00 a.m. each day.