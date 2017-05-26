CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Governor Abbott Cracks Joke About Reporters At Gun Range

May 26, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Governor Greg Abbott, Greg Gianforte, joke, reporters, Shooting Range, Target Practice

 

screen shot 2017 05 26 at 5 18 30 pm Governor Abbott Cracks Joke About Reporters At Gun Range

Gov. Greg Abbott at gun range

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing criticism for cracking a joke about reporters at a gun range.

Abbott took some target practice Friday, after signing a bill reducing fees for state handgun licenses.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that when he was given his target sheet, Abbott joked he would carry it with him in case he sees any reporters.

The quip came days after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault when he was accused of body-slamming a reporter the day before he was elected to Congress.

Abbott’s joke drew a rebuke from the national gun control advocacy group Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which called it “dangerous and out of line.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

