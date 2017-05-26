CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
It’s A Tax Free Weekend For Energy Star & Water Efficient Products

May 26, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Energy Star, sales tax holiday, tax free, Texas, water, Water Conservation, WaterSense

It’s another tax-free weekend in Texas. This time, water- and energy-efficient products may be tax-free from Saturday through Monday.

Products that display the Energy Star logo can be purchased tax-free, including: programmable thermostats, air conditioners ($6,000 or less), refrigerators ($2,000 or less), ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and washers (but not dryers).

This is the second year that products with a ‘WaterSense’ label or logo are tax free as well. These include shower heads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

The sales tax holiday also applies to water-conserving products used or planted for conserving or retaining groundwater, recharging water tables or decreasing ambient air temperature to limit water evaporation. These include mulch, plants, trees, grasses, soaker or drip-irrigation hoses and moisture controls for a sprinkler or irrigation system.

There’s no limit to how many tax-free items you buy during the sales tax holiday.

ONLINE: Details on tax-free Energy Star products

ONLINE: Details on tax-free water-efficient products

