Man Goes Wild Setting Plinko Record On ‘Price is Right’

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Pennsylvania man is in the money after setting a record on “The Price is Right.”
Ryan Belz was wildly enthusiastic just to get called on stage in the episode that aired Thursday. His unbridled excitement only grew from there.
In the end, the Penn State graduate set a record by winning $31,500 in one of the TV show’s most popular games, Plinko. The previous record in the popular game was $30,500.
Contestants have to guess correct digits in the prices of prizes to earn Plinko chips. They then take the chips to the top of a game board and drop them into a slot, where they zigzag down a maze that has varying amounts of money at the bottom. The slots at the bottom have cash prizes ranging from $0 to $10,000.
Belz told TMZ in an interview after the big win that he thinks his job at Target helped him estimate prices and “win” the chips to play Plinko.
A player could technically win $50,000 in the game if all five chips travel down the board and land in the middle $10,000 slot — but that’s never happened!
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)