Manchester Chief Notes Rise In Hate Crimes Since Bombing

MANCHESTER (AP) – The police chief in Manchester says there has been an increase in reported hate crimes since the suicide bombing at a pop concert in the city killed 22 people and left dozens injured.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins said Friday there is no place for discrimination and hatred in Manchester and urged people to report any incidents.

Hopkins said he has reached out to faith leaders to try to calm the situation.

He also says there has been a lot of progress in the investigation, but much work remains to be done.

Police have arrested eight suspects and identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the bomber.

Earlier Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States takes “full responsibility” for the leaking of information from Britain’s investigation of the bombing.

Tillerson said during a trip to London that the U.S. “regrets” the leaks, which British officials complained had led to the publication of sensitive information.

The breach prompted the U.K. to briefly stop sharing information about the bombing inquiry with the U.S.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the disclosures on Thursday. Information-sharing resumed after U.S. officials said evidence would be protected.

Tillerson said Friday that the “special relationship that exists between our two countries will certainly withstand this particular unfortunate event.”

