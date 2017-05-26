Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Blue Jays Offense, Griffin vs Bolsinger & More

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

*Maz’s 19 opposite field hits rank 6th among AL LHB. Choo’s 20 ranks T4th.

*A.J. Griffin’s inducing ground balls 29.8% of the time, the 2nd lowest rate in MLB behind Jordan Zimmermann (DET), 27.9%.

*Griffin is striking out 37.9% of batters faced with runners in scoring position (5th in MLB), and just 17.1% of batters when runners aren’t in scoring position.

*Toronto’s .304 OBP ranks 2nd worst in the AL (Royals, .288).

*The Blue Jays have seen just 51.1% of fastballs so far this year, 3rd lowest rate in AL/MLB. According to BaseballSavant.com, the Blue Jays are HITTING .186 vs. offspeed pitches, worst in MLB. They’re slugging .305 vs. offspeed pitches, 2nd worst in AL/MLB.

*Blue Jays vs. offspeed pitches

Ryan Goins: .155 (9-for-58)

Jose Bautista: .169 (11-for-65)

Devon Travis: .190 (11-for-58)

Kevin Pillar: .309 (21-for-68)

*The Blue Jays have been shifted against more than all but two A.L. teams via FanGraphs. Only the Royals and Athletics have been shifted against more.

*Jose Bautista, 2017

April: .178/.309/.244 (.554) w/ 1 HR and 7 RBI

May: .313/.421/.638 (1.059) w/ 7 HR and 16 RBI

*Bautista’s walked 8 times in 34 plate appearances when leading off an inning. That 23.5% BB% is best in MLB.

*Mike Bolsinger is out of McKinney North HS (McKinney, TX). He’s the only drafted player out of McKinney North. Former Dodgers first-rounder, Zach Lee, is a product of McKinney High School.

*Bolsinger was a college teammate at Arkansas of James McCann, Brett Eibner, Drew Smyly, and Dallas Keuchel.

*Bolsinger was a 15th round pick of Arizona in 2010. It has turned out to be a horsecrap draft for the D-Backs, producing just 1 player with a positive WAR: Adam Eaton–and he doesn’t even play for them anymore.

*Since the 2016 All-Star Break, right-handed batters have a blistering .538 OBP vs. Mike Bolsinger, 3rd worst among qualifying MLB pitchers.

*In just 3 starts, Bolsinger is walking 14.5% of batters faced. League average this year: 8.8%