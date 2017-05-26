To U2 Fans, Concert Tickets Hotter Than Texas Heat

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Dave and Melissa Hartman were reminiscing with their college roommates about the last time they saw U2 in concert — in 1984. “I’ve been waiting for this for 30 years.”

They were waiting to get into AT&T Stadium in the 95 degree heat, but to them, “It’s a beautiful day.”

Melissa Hartman said, “We’re nice and hydrated now. It’s a nice breeze and just enjoying the company.”

It’s a similar story with many other U2 die hards.

They came prepared with water and bags of ice.

Seeing their favorite band on holiday weekend is “the sweetest thing” even in the heat.

Kaylin Steiner said the group’s lead singer Bono is worth waiting for because he brought her up on stage at his concert two years ago.

“I wouldn’t do it for anybody else. It doesn’t bother me at all.”