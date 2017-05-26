Weekly One Hit Wonder: Sausalito Summernight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This week’s one hit wonder comes from a Dutch pop/rock quartet named Diesel.

Formed in the late ’70s, they released their first single in The Netherlands in 1979 followed by several successive hits. After the release of their debut album, “Watts in a Tank,” the band went through a series of personnel changes, which can be disruptive to a group’s career. They were very active in the Dutch club scene in the early ’80s. But then came along a song that generated interest internationally for a Top 40 audience.

“Sausalito Summernight,” written by two members of the band, Mark Boon and Rob Vanderink, was a minor hit in The Netherlands, but a hit in the U.S., hitting No. 25 on the Billboard Top 40, and peaked at No. 1 in Canada. But like a lot of groups, for them, as far as the American music charts were concerned, they were one and done.

The lyrics go like this:

We left for Frisco in your Rambler

The radiator running dry

I’ve never been much of a gambler

And had a preference to fly You said, “Forget about the airline,

Let’s take the car and save the fare.”

We blew a gasket on the Grapevine

And $80 on repairs All aboard (Sausalito summernight)

All aboard (Sausalito summernight)

All aboard (Sausalito summernight)

All aboard

The song is a blend of pop/rock with that dance/electronica beat underneath. It doesn’t get much airplay today on over the air greatest hits stations, but can be heard on Sirius XM ’80s on 8 with Mark Goodman, Martha Quinn, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter. It can also be heard on Sirius XM 21 Little Steven’s Underground Garage. As a former DFW radio personality said years ago about a song like this, “Lock it in… and crank it up!” That’s this song!

Here it is… from 1981… Diesel with Sausalito Summernight!