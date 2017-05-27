Mother Pleads For Justice After Son Gunned Down In Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new father was shot and killed in what police say was a robbery in east Oak Cliff, and as investigators search for clues, his mother is pleading for justice.

Narobia Davis was gunned down as he sat in a car smoking cigarettes with his cousin at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. His mother, Peggy Davis, is seeking closure in the case.

“We don’t know who did this. He was at a family member’s house. He’d just left home and said, ‘Mom, i’ll be right back.'” said Peggy.

Police say someone approached his car, demanded their things at gunpoint and shot Narobia. The family says his cousin, who was in the driver’s seat, was shaken up but unharmed.

Family friend Heather Evans knew Narobia as a child and knew about his newborn daughter.

“He has a newborn child who’s seven months old. I know he loved his daughter very much.” said Evans.

Narobia knew how to be a father figure before he welcomed his daughter into the world.

“He had a brother and a sister that he watched over,” said Peggy. “He was a dad before he was a dad.”

As police search for a motive and a suspect, memories like his little brother’s graduation and their recent vacation to the Bahamas can’t mend his mother’s broken heart.

“He was saving up to get another car. He was going back to school and he said, ‘Mom, I’m going back and doing what I need to do,” said Peggy. “He always said, ‘Mom, I’m going to rap and make it big. I’m going to do this for you and that for you…’ I just don’t understand.”