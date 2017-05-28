Police: 3 People Shot In Car At Irving 7-11

May 28, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: 7-11, Irving Police, Pleasant Run, Shooting, walnut hill

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are in the hospital after police say they were shot while in a car at a 7-11 in Irving.

Police say they received 911 calls regarding the incident at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The incident began with an argument between people in two cars at the 7-11 at Walnut Hill and Pleasant Run, according to police.

As they were driving off, someone shot into a sedan which struck three of the five people in the car. A woman from the that car flagged down officers.

One of the victims is in intensive car and the other two are stable. Their identities have not been released.

Police are still working to find the suspects who took off from the scene after the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch