Police: 3 People Shot In Car At Irving 7-11

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are in the hospital after police say they were shot while in a car at a 7-11 in Irving.
Police say they received 911 calls regarding the incident at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
The incident began with an argument between people in two cars at the 7-11 at Walnut Hill and Pleasant Run, according to police.
As they were driving off, someone shot into a sedan which struck three of the five people in the car. A woman from the that car flagged down officers.
One of the victims is in intensive car and the other two are stable. Their identities have not been released.
Police are still working to find the suspects who took off from the scene after the shooting.