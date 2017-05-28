Coppell ISD Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault On High School Campus

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – Coppell ISD and the Police Department are investigating allegations of a sexual assault on the Coppell High School campus after a post circulated through social media.

The post claims a student with special needs was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom Friday. The post also claims three boys were involved and that they had taken pictures and shared through social media.

In a statement, Coppell ISD said:

“Coppell ISD has been made aware of a social media post circulating the district about an alleged incident on the Coppell High School campus. We would like to take this opportunity to assure our community that any and all allegations of sexual abuse/ assault are taken seriously and investigations by Coppell ISD and the Coppell Police Department are being conducted in accordance to Board policy and the Student Code of Conduct. Our number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for all Coppell ISD students.”