Gallo Hits 15th HR As Rangers Snap Slump, Beat Blue Jays 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his 15th home run and Andrew Cashner posted a rare road win as the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday, snapping their longest losing streak of the season at five.
Toronto had won five in a row.
Cashner (2-4) gave up one run in seven innings. The right-hander had been 0-9 in 18 road starts since September 2015.
Keone Kela pitched the eighth. Matt Bush gave up a pair of singles in the ninth but held on for his sixth save.
Gallo hit an opposite field solo shot to left off Joe Biagini (1-3) in the fourth, his eighth homer in May. Gallo ranks third among AL home run leaders, one behind Mike Trout of the Angels and Aaron Judge of the Yankees.
