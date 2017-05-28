CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Gallo Hits 15th HR As Rangers Snap Slump, Beat Blue Jays 3-1

May 28, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers, toronto blue jays

TORONTO (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his 15th home run and Andrew Cashner posted a rare road win as the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday, snapping their longest losing streak of the season at five.

Toronto had won five in a row.

Cashner (2-4) gave up one run in seven innings. The right-hander had been 0-9 in 18 road starts since September 2015.

Keone Kela pitched the eighth. Matt Bush gave up a pair of singles in the ninth but held on for his sixth save.

Gallo hit an opposite field solo shot to left off Joe Biagini (1-3) in the fourth, his eighth homer in May. Gallo ranks third among AL home run leaders, one behind Mike Trout of the Angels and Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

