Cowboys CB Carroll Arrested For DWI

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan contributed to this report May 29, 2017 7:01 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll, 30,  has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Dallas Police said it happened Monday at 2:23 a.m. when an officer stopped a vehicle “for committing a traffic violation” in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll posted bond at 2:45 p.m. and was released.

Carroll lined up as a starter at the most recent Cowboys OTA’s.

Carroll is a six-year NFL veteran who left the Philadelphia Eagles to sign with Dallas as a free agent this off-season.

