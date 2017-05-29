Cowboys CB Carroll Arrested For DWI

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll, 30, has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Dallas Police said it happened Monday at 2:23 a.m. when an officer stopped a vehicle “for committing a traffic violation” in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue.
According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll posted bond at 2:45 p.m. and was released.
Carroll lined up as a starter at the most recent Cowboys OTA’s.
Carroll is a six-year NFL veteran who left the Philadelphia Eagles to sign with Dallas as a free agent this off-season.
One Comment