Texas Republican Accused In Shooting Threat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Democratic lawmakers is accusing a Republican colleague of threatening to “put a bullet in the head” of someone on the Texas House floor, as a raucous immigration protest unfolded in a public gallery.

At a news conference Monday, the Democrats said Republican state Rep. Matt Rinaldi made the threat toward Rep. Poncho Nevarez, a Democrat from the border town of Eagle Pass.

Rinaldi left the House floor and wasn’t available for comment.

He later put out a statement on Twitter:

A statement regarding today. https://t.co/M0BcBXa43P—

Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) May 29, 2017

Several Democratic lawmakers said Rep. Rinaldi bragged about “calling ICE” on protesters who interrupted a House floor session to protest Texas’ new anti-sanctuary cities law.

That led to a near-scuffle with Democratic Rep. Cesar Blanco.

But the Democratic lawmakers said the comments about gun play came during a second altercation moments later.

