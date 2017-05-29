CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
The Facts And Figures Of Memorial Day

May 29, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: American Flag, Memorial Day, U.S. History

memorial day feature The Facts And Figures Of Memorial Day

(CBSDFW.COM) – We hope you’re gearing up for a nice Memorial Day.

Here are some facts and figures about the unofficial start to summer!

Twenty-five cities around the country claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day.

But the first state that officially recognized it as a holiday was New York in 1873.

New Yorkers have welcomed U.S. sailors to town during Fleet Week since 1984.

Seventy-five percent of us will go to a barbecue this weekend. It’s the second most-popular holiday for grilling.  The Fourth of July is first.

Between now and Labor Day, Americans will eat about 7 billion hot dogs!

nathans famous 479445360 The Facts And Figures Of Memorial Day

Hot dogs sit on a platter at The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York. (credit: Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

That’s 818 hot dogs every second! 39.3 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend.

Eighty-eight percent are driving to their destination.

traffic The Facts And Figures Of Memorial Day

Forty-two million veterans have served in war time.

A total of 1.3 million Americans have lost their lives defending the United States.

104206024 The Facts And Figures Of Memorial Day

Photo Credit” Thinkstock

That’s the important fact since remembering them is what Memorial Day is really about.

