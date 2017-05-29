HAPPENING NOW: President Trump Makes Memorial Day Remarks At Arlington National Cemetery | Watch Live

Trump Tweets Thanks To US Service Members

May 29, 2017 10:26 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is thanking the men and women who died in service to the United States.

In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he says: “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!”

In the second, Trump says: “I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.”

The president is to deliver his first Memorial Day address and lay a wreath at the cemetery, the final resting place for many U.S. military members and others who have served the country.

