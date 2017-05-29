CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Vigil Set To Remember Teen Gunned Down Hours After Graduation

May 29, 2017 6:37 AM
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager had a bright future ahead after graduating from Carter High School in Dallas, but hours after the ceremony he was gunned down outside a 7-Eleven in Irving.

Ledajrick Rajae “L.D.” Cox was on track to pursue a degree and play football at Navarro College in Corsicana in the fall, but none of those achievements will be reached.

“He played football, ran track, as well as soccer, baseball. He pretty much did it all,” said Cox’s stepfather, Sam Johnson. “We all had dreams for him.”

Cox was out with four friends, celebrating graduation, when Irving police say they stopped at the 7-Eleven at Belt Line and Walnut Hill just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday. It was there that the young men got into an argument with a group in another vehicle. Police say as Cox and his friends tried to drive away, but the suspect vehicle followed, pulled up alongside them and fired several shots.

Cox and two other boys in the car were shot. Cox died several hours later at Parkland Hospital.

Police in Irving have released new surveillance video in hopes of finding the shooter. Investigators think the gunman is one of three suspects seen traveling in a newer model white sedan, believed to be a Kia Optima.

Police say the suspects in the deadly shooting at an Irving 7-11 were in a newer model white sedan. (Irving PD)

Anyone with information about the gunman or the shooting is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010. Tips can also be submitted via email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

As of Sunday, one of the other young men shot remained hospitalized. The third person wounded was treated at the hospital and released.

Cox is being remembered as a gifted student and athlete. The family is holding a candlelight vigil outside Carter High, at 1819 West Wheatland Road in Dallas, tonight to remember the 18-year-old. The public is invited to join friends and family. The vigil to hone Cox’s memory is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

