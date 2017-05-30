CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Children’s Health Ends 30-Year Support Of Dallas Christmas Parade

May 30, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: children's health, Children's Health Holiday Parade, Dallas, Dallas Christmas Parade, holiday, Texas

After a 30-year run, Children’s Health will no longer sponsor the Dallas Christmas Parade.

According to a release from the hospital,  Children’s Health spokesperson Scott Summerall says the hospital will find other meaningful ways to celebrate the holidays in North Texas.

Although it will no longer sponsor the annual Dallas Christmas Parade, Children’s Health plans to continue Christmas Tree lightings at its Dallas and Plano campuses, Breakfast with Santa with the Women’s Auxiliary, and the Holiday Patient Party for families in the hospital.

“These events are beloved by our patients, families and team members, and are an important component of fulfilling our mission to make life better for children” said a statement from the hospital.

 

 

