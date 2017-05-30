Court Scuttles AG Paxton’s Criminal Trial Date

May 30, 2017 6:25 PM
Filed Under: criminal trial, Ken Paxton, Securities fraud, State District Judge George Gallagher, Texas Attorney General

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An appeals court has sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his pursuit of a new judge to oversee his criminal trial on securities fraud charges.

The ruling Tuesday is likely to result in a Paxton getting a new trial date for the third time since the Republican was indicted in 2015 on charges of misleading investors in a teach startup.

The trial had been scheduled to start in September.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty.

State District Judge George Gallagher ruled earlier this year that prosecutors couldn’t get a fair trial in Paxton’s hometown near Dallas and moved the case to Houston.

Paxton has since tried getting the judge removed.

The Dallas-based 5th Court of Appeals ruled that Gallagher lacks authority to preside over the case outside Collin County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch